Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash distributes graphic novel Mujib in 50 Rangpur schools

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

bKash distributes graphic novel Mujib in 50 Rangpur schools

bKash distributes graphic novel Mujib in 50 Rangpur schools

To inspire the students with the ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, bKash has further distributed 2,000 copies of the graphic novel 'Mujib' to 50 schools in Rangpur division, says a press release.
As part of the initiative of distributing 20,000 copies of graphic novel 'Mujib' to 500 schools across the country marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, earlier bKash distributed this graphic novel through Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in different schools of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Barishal, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Khulna divisions.
In continuation of this program, bKash distributed the graphic novel in Rangpur in the month of mourning on Sunday. Md. Ibrahim Khan, Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) and Md. Firuzul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT) of Rangpur; Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash, and Shameem Al Mamun, Director of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro handed over the novels to the school representatives and students at Shilpakala Academy in Rangpur city.
With the support of bKash, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been distributing the graphic novel 'Mujib' which is published in eight series by the Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' ('The Unfinished Memoirs'). Once the next editions of the graphic novel are published, bKash will further expand this program to more schools along with the existing ones.
The graphic novel 'Mujib' depicts the experiences of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence, and social and political activities in a format suitable for both children and adolescents with a vibrant combination of dialogues, stories, and illustrations.
Through this event, 5 sets of the graphic novel have been given to each of the 50 schools of Rangpur. As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from a school library at the same time.
The relationship of bKash with book donation is remarkable from its inception. As a responsible corporate organization of the country, bKash has been associated with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014 to cultivate the habit of reading books among the next generation. bKash has distributed 253,600 books among students from 2,900 educational institutions which benefited 2.6 million readers till now.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
AIBL signs deal with Popular Diagnostic Centre
MBL inks deal with BB to refinance CMSMEs
Drought hampers quality of jute fibre hitting growers hard
3rd Steel and Raw Material Confce in Ctg Sept 20,21
Misleading propaganda against Nagad slammed
Three state banks get new Managing Directors
Berger Paints declares 400pc dividend at 49th AGM


Latest News
Environment Ministry to withdraw case against Hawa upon 'agreement'
Review hearing on 16th Amendment case on October 20
NBR cuts diesel import tariff
Child drowns in Barishal
Two motorcycle collision kills teenager in Panchagarh
Unexploded mortar shell found near Bangladesh-Myanmar border
Asia Cup: Pakistan bat first against India
JS adopts obituary over death of deputy speaker and other distinguished persons
Fazle Rabbi Miah’s personal popularity, acceptance to people is unparalleled: PM
President administers oath to Shamsul Huq Tuku as JS deputy speaker
Most Read News
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Foreign currency notes and cross border transactions
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
People’s role in tackling inflation, energy and fuel crises
Five years of Rohingya refugee crisis
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll tops 1,000
CAAB trolleyman held with Tk32 lakh gold at Ctg airport
Unbridled rise in food prices forces people to buy less, eat less
Thousands in Argentina take to streets to defend embattled vice president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft