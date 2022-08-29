

RFL launches three kitchen sinks

Md Moniruzzaman, Director at Rangpur Metal Industries Ltd (RMIL), a sister concern of RFL, has launched the products through a programme held at the head office of RFL in the capital's Badda on Saturday.

The new products are made of high quality stainless steel. Whisper technology has been used in these kitchen sink for the first time in Bangladesh so that there should be no noise during use, said a media release.

The prices of products are between Tk 1,400 and Tk 4,200 and these sinks are available all over the country through authorized dealers, RFL exclusive point and Best Buy.

In addition, the products can be ordered through the popular e-commerce sitewww.othoba.com and rfleshop.com, it added.

"RFL kitchen sink has received a good response from the customers due to the quality of the products and designs. We always try to produce new products in our factory considering the customer's demand. I hope, the consumers will get their desired products at reasonable price," said Moniruzzaman. -UNB













