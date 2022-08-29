MetLife health app adds new features for managing diabetes

MetLife 360Health mobile app has introduced a new feature to aid people in effectively managing their diabetes and raising awareness about the risks of the disease. This new feature includes diabetes risk assessment and blood sugar tracking tools which are very convenient for assessing diabetes risk and tracking blood sugar regularly.

In 2019, diabetes was the ninth leading cause of death worldwide with an estimated 1.5 million deaths directly caused by diabetes. A recent study also finds that over 8 million people have diabetes in Bangladesh and almost half of them do not know that they have it.

By using the app, users will be able to know the risk of having diabetes by answering a few health and lifestyle-related questions. Moreover, the user can track blood sugar on a weekly and monthly basis by inserting the concentration and time of the measurement (before or after a meal).













