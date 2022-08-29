

Scanners to be installed soon at Ctg port gates

The scanner installation work is also underway at all land ports, including Mongla, he said while visiting the new mooring container terminal at Chittagong Port.

The state minister said Chittagong Port is being further upgraded. Patenga Container Terminal and Overflow Yard have been constructed.

Chittagong port is ready to handle the pressure of more ships, he added.

Besides, according to the agreement with India, Indian ships can use Chittagong port and from there goods can be transported to north-eastern states of India by road, said Khalid.

And so, the trial runs of Indian ships have been conducted at this port and more will be done, he added.

Indian ships will start using this port regularly after the 'Statutory Regulatory Order' from the National Board of Revenue (NRB), he added. -UNB



















