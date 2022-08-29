DSEX crosses 6,400-mark again

Stocks sustained the gaining streak on Sunday with the key index of the major bourse crossing the 6,400 mark as the buoyant investors continued their buying interest in sector-wise issues anticipating positive momentum ahead.

DSEX, the prime index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 46.73 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 6,401.81. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also rose 3.66 points to finish at 2,271.01. However, the Shariah Index (DSES) close the day with 0.20 point down at 1,390.41.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 21051.42 million, which was Taka 17,774.53 million at the previous session.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 382 issues traded, 102 declined, 219 advanced and 61 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

Orion Pharma was the most traded stock, followed by Beximco, Fortune, Malek Spinning and Delta Life.

Copper Tech was the day's top gainer, posting a 9.97 per cent while the Sonargaon was the worst loser, losing 9.51 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 180.44 points to settle at 18,823.41 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX-advancing 109.50 points to close at 11,281.66.

Of the issues traded, 66 declined, 191 advanced and 56 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 3.01 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 58.28 crore. -BSS



















