Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:03 AM
Home Business

BD a preferred choice of global apparel buyers: BGMEA

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Vice President Shahidullah Azim on Saturday said Bangladesh is a preferred choice for global buyers for sourcing of apparels because of its world-class workplace safety and success in the area of sustainability.
"With unprecedented initiatives involving the government, ILO, brands, buyers, and efforts and invest by entrepreneurs, the RMG industry of Bangladesh has made exemplary achievements in ensuring workplace safety in the RMG industry covering fire, electrical and structural integrity in a transparent manner, earning global praise and recognition," he said.
The BGMEA Vice President said this while speaking as a special guest at the launching ceremony of the 8th International Fire and Safety and Security Expo- 2022 organized by the Electronic Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) in the city on Saturday.
Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence Brigadier General Md. Main Uddin attended the programme as the chief guest.
Vice President of FBCCI Md. Amin Helaly was also present at the program which was chaired by President of ESSAB Zahir Uddin Babar.
Shahidullah Azim said the apparel industry has gone through extraordinary challenges and successfully overcome them, even bounce back stronger every time.
"Alongside workplace safety, Bangladesh has the highest number of green  garment factories with 167 factories LEED certified by the US Green Building Council (USGBC). While we are proud of our outstanding achievements in the area of workplace safety and environmental sustainability, we are also committed to making efforts to sustain the accomplishments," he said.
Shahidullah Azim laid emphasis on production of safety equipment in Bangladesh maintaining international standards. He praised ESSAB for consistently organizing the international Fire Safety and Security Expo as it brings safety equipment suppliers, professionals and users under one roof for fruitful interactions.
It plays a significant role in showcasing the latest fire safety equipment and knowledge to the industries, thus raising awareness among the industries, he further said. The 8th Fire Safety and Security Expo will be held from November 24 to 26 at Bangabandhu International Convention Center (BICC) where world-famous safety equipment brands will participate.    -UNB


