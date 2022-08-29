Indian businesses sign Expression of Interest to invest in BD



Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Sirajul Islam addressing media persons in the capital on Sunday.

He said it at a media briefing organized by BIDA on Sunday in the city. He said on August 23, confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) met in Jaipur, in the capital of Rajasthan for a conference on 'Trade and Investment Prospect between India and Bangladesh.'

IBCCI organized the event in which many also held business to business (B2B) discussion to expressed interest in making huge investment in various sectors of Bangladesh.

Indian companies jointly signed 9 EoIs (Expression of Interest) to make investment with Bangladeshi companies; the amount of Indian investment in all those ventures will be initially above Tk 800 crore.

For example, an investment EOI of Tk 300 crore was signed for producing TVS motor cycles, Another was signed with Niloy Group for producing 3-wheelers. TATA Diesel Generator, Mustard Oil Joint Venture, Marble and Granite Cutting and Polishing Joint Venture, Jewelry Industry.

They also expressed interest in tourism business and an investment agreement of Tk 50 crore was signed with Vijay Enterprises.

Sirajul Islam also said during Prime Minister will visit India next month, she will have a meeting with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and it is hoped that it would pave way to more Indian investment in Bangladesh.

Sirajul Islam said he had encouraged Indian investors while meeting them in Jaipur to make investment in various sectors of Bangladesh.

Abdul Matlub Ahmad, President of IBCCI said, "Indian investors are very interested in making investment in Bangladesh. At present Bangladesh export about US$ 2 billion worth of goods to India. Bangladesh aims at raising the export to $3 billion soon, to reducing export disparity.

The media briefing was attended by Shoaib Chowdhury, Vice President, IBCCI, SM Abul Kalam Azad, General Secretary, IBCCI, MA Aziz Corporate Member, BIDA promotion officers.

















