BGMEA needs diplomatic back up to promote brands in Canada

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has sought the support and cooperation of the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Toronto to promote Bangladesh and RMG industry in Canada.

He also called for his assistance in paving the way for engaging NRBs living in Canada in the development activities of Bangladesh.

He made the request at a time when BGMEA is going to hold a mammoth trade fair title 'Made in Bangladesh Week' from November 12 to 18 2022 with the aim to popularize Bangladesh brands abroad.

BGMEA is now campaigning in this regards.

Faruque Hassan made the request when he paid a courtesy visit to Md. Lutfor Rahman, Consul General of Bangladesh, in Toronto at the Consulate General office on Sunday. Director of Giant Group Azfar Hassan was also present on the occasion.

The BGMEA President apprised the Consul General of the initiatives taken by BGMEA, especially its apparel diplomacy to showcase the success stories and strengths of Bangladesh's apparel industry globally.

As part of the endeavors, Faruque Hassan led several missions abroad including European counties, the USA, and Canada where they met with global brands and other key stakeholders to promote the interests of Bangladesh's garment industry and enhance its brand image.

BGMEA is organizing the 'Made in Bangladesh Week' from November 12 to 18 2022 with the aim to bring under one roof all stakeholders of Bangladesh's apparel industry to initiate collaborations as well as discuss prospects and roadmap for the future of the industry, Faruque Hassan said.

He requested the Consul General to provide one-stop services to foreign investors from the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Toronto.

















