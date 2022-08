New Coastal Road











This aerial view taken on August 28, shows vehicles travelling on the 'New Coastal Road' 'Nouvelle Route du Littoral (NRL)' near Saint-Denis La Reunion on the French Indian Ocean Island of Reunion, after it was partially opened - reportedly as France's most expensive road project. The coastal viaduct section forms a 5.4km-long section of the 12.5km highway which links the two main cities of Reunion Island, Saint-Denis and La Possession. photo : AFP