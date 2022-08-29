Fernandes sinks Saints as ManU maintain revival

SOUTHAMPTON, AUG 28: Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United have learned the lessons of their dismal start to the season as Bruno Fernandes clinched a hard-fought 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

Ten Hag's side sat bottom of the Premier League after losing their opening two games against Brighton and Brentford.

But United have recovered from that embarrassing start to secure successive league victories for the first time since February.

Fernandes netted with a composed strike early in the second half and the Portugal midfielder's first goal this season lifted United into sixth place ahead of the rest of the weekend's matches.

"I think the players learnt some lessons from Brentford. We were more compact on the long balls. Of course we were really happy," Ten Hag said.

Ten Hag named the same starting line-up that defeated Liverpool 2-1 on Monday, meaning unsettled star Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire were both on the bench. -AFP









