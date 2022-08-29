Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pressure from cricket fans put Indo-Pak match on wire, say experts

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
BIPIN DANI

Pressure from cricket fans put Indo-Pak match on wire, say experts

Pressure from cricket fans put Indo-Pak match on wire, say experts

As usual, an India-Pakistan Asia Cup match on Sunday here was the most-talked-about contest. Given the political history, the matches often become much more than just a game of sport. The people tend to associate their patriotism and pride with this particular match.
Here's what the experts say why so much hype is created when these two rivals meet on field of play :

Ms. Anusheela Brahmachary
(Sports Psychologist)
'If India wins against Pakistan, nothing else matters!' - this is a very common line that you get to hear in any tournament, even in the world cup!
So it cannot be denied that the pressure of the fans is higher in an Indo-Pak match.
It is not an emotion that should be ideally endorsed, but its presence is strongly felt. It is true that the players of both the teams are friends and they have a healthy sportsman spirit amongst them, the pressure from the fans can push them to a very attacking edge.
It is definitely recommended, for the sake of the sport and healthy competition, that the players from both the teams take this match as important as they do for any other match. Hostile or vindictive identification of any sort can put an added pressure on them to win. This may eventually hamper the performance.
Any personal association with this match can meddle with the strategic planning and decision making due to emotional overload which may be detrimental for game play.

Nawabzada Saad bin Jung
(Former India First Class cricketer)
Every cricket game has its own unique tension. Every cricketer is tense before every game, and has his/her own way of handling it. That's just the nature of sport. To say that we will be more tense playing against Pakistan would be an exaggeration. To us Indians, it will be another international game. Nothing more, nothing less. This is because we are not brainwashed into believing that our neighbors are evil. Neither are we systematically brainwashed to hate them because of their faith. We just don't care about them enough to cause even the slightest extra tension playing against them. I can't say that about the Pakistanis though. They are cultivated to hate us. This I am sure leads to a huge weight sitting on their head when they play us.  

Max Babri
(Pakistan's Sports psychologist)
Deep down there is a tremendous pressure on both sides to prove that they are better and they have a score to settle. I guess it's more so on the Indian side.
Fans in Pak. break their TV sets, fans get heart attacks while watching the match between these two teams. Whoever loses will have more reactions.
Partly the TV and advertising also promote these riveters to increase viewership and revenue.
Both team players can back slap each other and provide some friendly and positive energy. In whatever the case is, the game of cricket should be the winner.
The players should be able to listen to their coach and focus on doing their best instead of thinking about winning or losing the match. The more they focus on their game the better they will play.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Naomi Osaka pays tribute to 'biggest force' Serena
Nadal eyes 23rd major as Djokovic gives up on US Open
Milan brush aside Bologna, Abraham snatches point on Dybala's Juve return
Fernandes sinks Saints as ManU maintain revival
Serena Williams prepares for final curtain call at US Open
Liverpool hit nine to equal record, Haaland hat-trick fires Man City
Pressure from cricket fans put Indo-Pak match on wire, say experts
England level South Africa series


Latest News
Environment Ministry to withdraw case against Hawa upon 'agreement'
Review hearing on 16th Amendment case on October 20
NBR cuts diesel import tariff
Child drowns in Barishal
Two motorcycle collision kills teenager in Panchagarh
Unexploded mortar shell found near Bangladesh-Myanmar border
Asia Cup: Pakistan bat first against India
JS adopts obituary over death of deputy speaker and other distinguished persons
Fazle Rabbi Miah’s personal popularity, acceptance to people is unparalleled: PM
President administers oath to Shamsul Huq Tuku as JS deputy speaker
Most Read News
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Foreign currency notes and cross border transactions
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
People’s role in tackling inflation, energy and fuel crises
Five years of Rohingya refugee crisis
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll tops 1,000
CAAB trolleyman held with Tk32 lakh gold at Ctg airport
Unbridled rise in food prices forces people to buy less, eat less
Thousands in Argentina take to streets to defend embattled vice president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft