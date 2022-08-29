

Pressure from cricket fans put Indo-Pak match on wire, say experts

Here's what the experts say why so much hype is created when these two rivals meet on field of play :



Ms. Anusheela Brahmachary

(Sports Psychologist)

'If India wins against Pakistan, nothing else matters!' - this is a very common line that you get to hear in any tournament, even in the world cup!

So it cannot be denied that the pressure of the fans is higher in an Indo-Pak match.

It is not an emotion that should be ideally endorsed, but its presence is strongly felt. It is true that the players of both the teams are friends and they have a healthy sportsman spirit amongst them, the pressure from the fans can push them to a very attacking edge.

It is definitely recommended, for the sake of the sport and healthy competition, that the players from both the teams take this match as important as they do for any other match. Hostile or vindictive identification of any sort can put an added pressure on them to win. This may eventually hamper the performance.

Any personal association with this match can meddle with the strategic planning and decision making due to emotional overload which may be detrimental for game play.



Nawabzada Saad bin Jung

(Former India First Class cricketer)

Every cricket game has its own unique tension. Every cricketer is tense before every game, and has his/her own way of handling it. That's just the nature of sport. To say that we will be more tense playing against Pakistan would be an exaggeration. To us Indians, it will be another international game. Nothing more, nothing less. This is because we are not brainwashed into believing that our neighbors are evil. Neither are we systematically brainwashed to hate them because of their faith. We just don't care about them enough to cause even the slightest extra tension playing against them. I can't say that about the Pakistanis though. They are cultivated to hate us. This I am sure leads to a huge weight sitting on their head when they play us.



Max Babri

(Pakistan's Sports psychologist)

Deep down there is a tremendous pressure on both sides to prove that they are better and they have a score to settle. I guess it's more so on the Indian side.

Fans in Pak. break their TV sets, fans get heart attacks while watching the match between these two teams. Whoever loses will have more reactions.

Partly the TV and advertising also promote these riveters to increase viewership and revenue.

Both team players can back slap each other and provide some friendly and positive energy. In whatever the case is, the game of cricket should be the winner.

The players should be able to listen to their coach and focus on doing their best instead of thinking about winning or losing the match. The more they focus on their game the better they will play.















As usual, an India-Pakistan Asia Cup match on Sunday here was the most-talked-about contest. Given the political history, the matches often become much more than just a game of sport. The people tend to associate their patriotism and pride with this particular match.Here's what the experts say why so much hype is created when these two rivals meet on field of play :Ms. Anusheela Brahmachary(Sports Psychologist)'If India wins against Pakistan, nothing else matters!' - this is a very common line that you get to hear in any tournament, even in the world cup!So it cannot be denied that the pressure of the fans is higher in an Indo-Pak match.It is not an emotion that should be ideally endorsed, but its presence is strongly felt. It is true that the players of both the teams are friends and they have a healthy sportsman spirit amongst them, the pressure from the fans can push them to a very attacking edge.It is definitely recommended, for the sake of the sport and healthy competition, that the players from both the teams take this match as important as they do for any other match. Hostile or vindictive identification of any sort can put an added pressure on them to win. This may eventually hamper the performance.Any personal association with this match can meddle with the strategic planning and decision making due to emotional overload which may be detrimental for game play.Nawabzada Saad bin Jung(Former India First Class cricketer)Every cricket game has its own unique tension. Every cricketer is tense before every game, and has his/her own way of handling it. That's just the nature of sport. To say that we will be more tense playing against Pakistan would be an exaggeration. To us Indians, it will be another international game. Nothing more, nothing less. This is because we are not brainwashed into believing that our neighbors are evil. Neither are we systematically brainwashed to hate them because of their faith. We just don't care about them enough to cause even the slightest extra tension playing against them. I can't say that about the Pakistanis though. They are cultivated to hate us. This I am sure leads to a huge weight sitting on their head when they play us.Max Babri(Pakistan's Sports psychologist)Deep down there is a tremendous pressure on both sides to prove that they are better and they have a score to settle. I guess it's more so on the Indian side.Fans in Pak. break their TV sets, fans get heart attacks while watching the match between these two teams. Whoever loses will have more reactions.Partly the TV and advertising also promote these riveters to increase viewership and revenue.Both team players can back slap each other and provide some friendly and positive energy. In whatever the case is, the game of cricket should be the winner.The players should be able to listen to their coach and focus on doing their best instead of thinking about winning or losing the match. The more they focus on their game the better they will play.