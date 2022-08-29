Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England level South Africa series

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

MANCHESTER, AUG 28: England captain Ben Stokes said his team had produced a "benchmark" win after overwhelming South Africa by an innings and 85 runs in the second Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Victory, with more than two days to spare, brought England level in this three-match series at 1-1 following South Africa almost as dominant innings and 12-run triumph at Lord's last week.
England have won five of their six matches since Stokes succeeded Joe Root as skipper but this one was built on Test-match fundamentals rather than setting up a crowd-pleasing run-chase in the fourth innings.
Stokes's men were on top from the start in Manchester, reducing South Africa to 77-5 before lunch on the first day after Proteas skipper Dean Elgar -- almost obliged to bat first having included a second spinner, Simon Harmer, -- won the toss.
The Proteas were eventually dismissed for a meagre 151 in their first innings.
England then made 415-9 declared featuring all-rounder Stokes's 103 -- his first Test century as England captain -- and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes's Test-best 113 not out.
A stubborn 43-over stand of 87 between Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen kept England at bay on Saturday until Stokes, in one of the match-turning bowling displays that have been a hallmark of his career, removed both batsmen after tea.
That paved the way for another collapse. South Africa slumped to 179 all out after succumbing to the new-ball thrust of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson as their last five wickets fell for just seven runs in 31 balls.
England have made much of their desire to play "positively"  but in Manchester they also demonstrated plenty of cricket intelligence as well as attacking intent.
"Cricket is about how you bat, bowl and field and I think that the way we batted, bowled and fielded this whole game is the benchmark of the standards we've set," Stokes told reporters.
"It didn't feel like a wicket where you could stand there and hit through the line because of the variable bounce that it was offering."
Bowling as a fourth seamer, which Stokes was at Old Trafford, can be something of a supporting role, but not in his eyes.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Naomi Osaka pays tribute to 'biggest force' Serena
Nadal eyes 23rd major as Djokovic gives up on US Open
Milan brush aside Bologna, Abraham snatches point on Dybala's Juve return
Fernandes sinks Saints as ManU maintain revival
Serena Williams prepares for final curtain call at US Open
Liverpool hit nine to equal record, Haaland hat-trick fires Man City
Pressure from cricket fans put Indo-Pak match on wire, say experts
England level South Africa series


Latest News
Environment Ministry to withdraw case against Hawa upon 'agreement'
Review hearing on 16th Amendment case on October 20
NBR cuts diesel import tariff
Child drowns in Barishal
Two motorcycle collision kills teenager in Panchagarh
Unexploded mortar shell found near Bangladesh-Myanmar border
Asia Cup: Pakistan bat first against India
JS adopts obituary over death of deputy speaker and other distinguished persons
Fazle Rabbi Miah’s personal popularity, acceptance to people is unparalleled: PM
President administers oath to Shamsul Huq Tuku as JS deputy speaker
Most Read News
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Foreign currency notes and cross border transactions
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
People’s role in tackling inflation, energy and fuel crises
Five years of Rohingya refugee crisis
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll tops 1,000
CAAB trolleyman held with Tk32 lakh gold at Ctg airport
Unbridled rise in food prices forces people to buy less, eat less
Thousands in Argentina take to streets to defend embattled vice president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft