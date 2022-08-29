England level South Africa series

MANCHESTER, AUG 28: England captain Ben Stokes said his team had produced a "benchmark" win after overwhelming South Africa by an innings and 85 runs in the second Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Victory, with more than two days to spare, brought England level in this three-match series at 1-1 following South Africa almost as dominant innings and 12-run triumph at Lord's last week.

England have won five of their six matches since Stokes succeeded Joe Root as skipper but this one was built on Test-match fundamentals rather than setting up a crowd-pleasing run-chase in the fourth innings.

Stokes's men were on top from the start in Manchester, reducing South Africa to 77-5 before lunch on the first day after Proteas skipper Dean Elgar -- almost obliged to bat first having included a second spinner, Simon Harmer, -- won the toss.

The Proteas were eventually dismissed for a meagre 151 in their first innings.

England then made 415-9 declared featuring all-rounder Stokes's 103 -- his first Test century as England captain -- and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes's Test-best 113 not out.

A stubborn 43-over stand of 87 between Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen kept England at bay on Saturday until Stokes, in one of the match-turning bowling displays that have been a hallmark of his career, removed both batsmen after tea.

That paved the way for another collapse. South Africa slumped to 179 all out after succumbing to the new-ball thrust of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson as their last five wickets fell for just seven runs in 31 balls.

England have made much of their desire to play "positively" but in Manchester they also demonstrated plenty of cricket intelligence as well as attacking intent.

"Cricket is about how you bat, bowl and field and I think that the way we batted, bowled and fielded this whole game is the benchmark of the standards we've set," Stokes told reporters.

"It didn't feel like a wicket where you could stand there and hit through the line because of the variable bounce that it was offering."

Bowling as a fourth seamer, which Stokes was at Old Trafford, can be something of a supporting role, but not in his eyes.












