Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:01 AM
Australia win over Zimbabwe

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

TOWNSVILLE, AUG 28: Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 32 off nine balls to take Australia to an easy five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first of three one-day internationals at Townsville's Riverway Stadium on Sunday.
Chasing 201 for victory, the Australians reached their target with more than 16 overs to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
All-rounder Cameron Green ripped out the Zimbabwe tail with 5-33 as the visitors collapsed from 185-4 to 200 all out, a total that was never going to be enough against a full-strength Australia.    -AFP


