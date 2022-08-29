

Sk Abdul Hakim of Swadhin Bangla football team dies

He was one of the best left-wing backs of the country back in the 70s and 80s. He amazed hundreds and thousands of spectators while playing for the Jashore district team, Dilkusha, BIDC (BJMC), Dhaka Wanderers Club and later the national football team.

He went to India with the Swadhin Bangla Football team to play football during the liberation war to raise funds for the newborn country and struggling nation.

His first Namaz-e-janaza was held at A-block masjeed at Upashahar, Jashore. The second one was held at Jashore stadium. He was buried at Upashahar grave afterwards.

The officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), teams and clubs prayed for the departed soul of Sheikh Abdul Hakim.













