Bangladesh want to win every match



Bangladesh team�s practice session. photo: BCB

"We are not afraid of anybody," Papon told at Dubai International Cricket Stadium premises on Saturday. "We want to win from the very first match so that we can maintain a good position. Every player in our team is very ambitious and confident. We must to win every match".

Afghan spinner trio Rashid Khan, Mujib Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi always create panic with the ball against Bangladesh and Bangladesh without in-form Liton Das and Nurul Hasan Sohan have to play outstanding cricket against rising cricket-power Afghanistan. Bangladesh therefore, wants to give special emphasis on the match against Afghanistan.

"Every team is good here and every match is equally important to us. We want to concentrate more on Afghanistan match right now since we are going to play our first match against them," Papon explained.

"If we can win this match then we must win against Sri Lanka," he expressed his belief.

Bangladesh are the runners-up in the three of the last four Asia Cup editions however, are not that much confident this time as their winning rate is very poor in recent year especially in T20 format. The head of the BCB believes that the Tigers' will come out of their bad times from this event.

He said, "We were not that bad side before emerging corona virus. We played in the final of the Asia Cup and lost to India in the final over. But after Corona emergence, we played very bad in the World Cup. It's high time to come out of this bad patch".













The curtain of the 15th Asia Cup opened on August 27 and Afghanistan crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the tournament opener. Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan on August 30 in their first match. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon told journalists after the Afghanistan-Sri Lanka match that they want to win every match in the event."We are not afraid of anybody," Papon told at Dubai International Cricket Stadium premises on Saturday. "We want to win from the very first match so that we can maintain a good position. Every player in our team is very ambitious and confident. We must to win every match".Afghan spinner trio Rashid Khan, Mujib Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi always create panic with the ball against Bangladesh and Bangladesh without in-form Liton Das and Nurul Hasan Sohan have to play outstanding cricket against rising cricket-power Afghanistan. Bangladesh therefore, wants to give special emphasis on the match against Afghanistan."Every team is good here and every match is equally important to us. We want to concentrate more on Afghanistan match right now since we are going to play our first match against them," Papon explained."If we can win this match then we must win against Sri Lanka," he expressed his belief.Bangladesh are the runners-up in the three of the last four Asia Cup editions however, are not that much confident this time as their winning rate is very poor in recent year especially in T20 format. The head of the BCB believes that the Tigers' will come out of their bad times from this event.He said, "We were not that bad side before emerging corona virus. We played in the final of the Asia Cup and lost to India in the final over. But after Corona emergence, we played very bad in the World Cup. It's high time to come out of this bad patch".