

Afif named Shakib's deputy for Asia Cup

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named Afif Hossain vice captain for the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE," says a BCB media release on Sunday.

Afif, 22, made his T20 debut in 2018 at Mirpur against Sri Lanka and played 47 T20i matches under Bangladesh flag so far and scored 698 runs with two fifties. The brave boy bears 118.10 strike rate 13.38 average, who generally seen to bat at late middle order. He however, can be seen to bat at top order in the Asia Cup.

The southpaw also claimed eight T20i wickets with the ball.

Afif recently captained Bangladesh Green in the warm-up match and beat Shakib led Bangladesh red by four wickets.

Bangladesh left home soil sans two frontline T20 players Liton Das and Nurul Hasan Sohan. Both the wicketkeeper batters ruled out for respective injuries. Sohan captained Bangladesh in two T20i matches last month against Zimbabwe and conceded one defeat against as many victory, who is the strongest claimant for the post of vice-captain while Liton, the most consistent among current Bangladesh batters is also in the race of Shakib's successor.













Left-arm all-rounder Afif Hossain Dhrubo named the vice-captain of Bangladesh national cricket team for the ongoing Asia Cup commenced on Saturday."The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named Afif Hossain vice captain for the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE," says a BCB media release on Sunday.Afif, 22, made his T20 debut in 2018 at Mirpur against Sri Lanka and played 47 T20i matches under Bangladesh flag so far and scored 698 runs with two fifties. The brave boy bears 118.10 strike rate 13.38 average, who generally seen to bat at late middle order. He however, can be seen to bat at top order in the Asia Cup.The southpaw also claimed eight T20i wickets with the ball.Afif recently captained Bangladesh Green in the warm-up match and beat Shakib led Bangladesh red by four wickets.Bangladesh left home soil sans two frontline T20 players Liton Das and Nurul Hasan Sohan. Both the wicketkeeper batters ruled out for respective injuries. Sohan captained Bangladesh in two T20i matches last month against Zimbabwe and conceded one defeat against as many victory, who is the strongest claimant for the post of vice-captain while Liton, the most consistent among current Bangladesh batters is also in the race of Shakib's successor.