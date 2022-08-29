BNP is trying to create chaos: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies are trying to create chaos in the country by forming various fronts spending money.

He made this remark while speaking at a discussion through videoconferencing from his official residence here. Rajshahi city unit of Awami League arranged the meeting on the occasion of the National Mourning Day on Sunday morning.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP leaders know that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government could not be ousted from power through elections, so they have chosen the path of conspiracy to this end.

Pointing at the BNP leaders, he said none can assume the state power through the back door now. People's mandate is needed for any party to assume power

"Elections will decide who will go to power," the AL general secretary added.

"The blood stains of August 15 of 1975 and August 21 have not dried up yet. We are very careful now. BNP killed 21,000 AL leaders and activists when it was in power, and there are the stains of blood on their hands till now," he said.

Quader said BNP created Hawa Bhaban aiming to loot public money and it made Bangladesh world champion in graft five times in a row.

The evil force - BNP which accumulated black money of millions of Taka and siphoned off the money - will not get people's votes in the next elections, he said.

The road transport minister said the people do not want to bring the misrules of the BNP back anymore and they will not allow such misrules in the future.

The BNP is trying to mislead the people through spreading various rumours, he said, calling upon all not to pay heed to these rumours.

"The ongoing hard time will be overcome and good time will return. Keep trust in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Quader said.

AL presidium member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, its organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain and General Secretary of Rajshahi city unit of AL Md Dablo Sarkar, among others, spoke at the meeting with acting president of Rajshahi City AL Mohammad Ali Kamal in the chair. -BSS

