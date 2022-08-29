Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 August, 2022, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP offices vandalized in Khulna, leaders’ houses attacked

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

KHULNA, Aug 28: Attackers swooped on houses of several BNP leaders, vandalised and torched the party's Khulna offices during clashes over holding rallies in the city's Khalispur, the opposition party said on Sunday.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) blamed the violence on the activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jubo League, the associate bodies of ruling Awami League.
Khulna Metropolitan BNP convener Advocate SM Shafiqul Alam Mana alleged in a press briefing on Saturday night that Khalishpur BNP office was vandalized and various ward offices were torched.
The attackers also vandalized the BNP leaders' houses.
Nearly 50 activists of BNP were injured during the attack following the clashes, he added.
Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khalishpur police station, said the police put a restriction on holding rallies of AL and BNP at the same place in Baikali junction on Saturday afternoon.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP is trying to create chaos: Quader
BNP holds a protest rally in Cumilla's Homna Upazila
BNP offices vandalized in Khulna, leaders’ houses attacked
Borderless haze threatens Southeast Asia
Verdict in GK Shamim’s arms case Sept 25
HC bans earth filling of Purbachal Marine City for 3 months
Section 144 in  Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati
Construction works of Kalurghat Bridge to be delayed for design change


Latest News
Environment Ministry to withdraw case against Hawa upon 'agreement'
Review hearing on 16th Amendment case on October 20
NBR cuts diesel import tariff
Child drowns in Barishal
Two motorcycle collision kills teenager in Panchagarh
Unexploded mortar shell found near Bangladesh-Myanmar border
Asia Cup: Pakistan bat first against India
JS adopts obituary over death of deputy speaker and other distinguished persons
Fazle Rabbi Miah’s personal popularity, acceptance to people is unparalleled: PM
President administers oath to Shamsul Huq Tuku as JS deputy speaker
Most Read News
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Foreign currency notes and cross border transactions
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
People’s role in tackling inflation, energy and fuel crises
Five years of Rohingya refugee crisis
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll tops 1,000
CAAB trolleyman held with Tk32 lakh gold at Ctg airport
Unbridled rise in food prices forces people to buy less, eat less
Thousands in Argentina take to streets to defend embattled vice president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft