Borderless haze threatens Southeast Asia

As Southeast Asia emerges from two years of Covid-19-induced socioeconomic slowdowns and the heat wave is blistering in several parts of the Southeast Asia, governments across the region are warning their citizens to brace themselves for the return of forest-fire haze.

The clock is ticking as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) works to develop a new Haze-Free Roadmap after an independent review found that the vision of the original roadmap, of a "Haze-Free Asean by 2020", has not been fully achieved.

Haze severely disrupts regional economies by reducing productivity and tourism while increasing emergency medical spending. The 2015 haze was estimated to have cost US$16 billion in Indonesia alone, while a less severe episode in 2019 cost an estimated US$5 billion.

The biomass particles making up the haze are extremely dangerous to human health. As small as 2.5 microns, the particles can easily enter the lungs and bloodstream. This can cause short- and long-term respiratory, dermatological and ophthalmological problems, especially in young children and adults.

The 2015 haze episode caused 40,000 to 100,000 additional deaths in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, according to studies. And recent research suggests people regularly exposed to significant levels of air pollution can be more susceptible to diseases such as Covid-19.

With Southeast Asians having already spent decades intermittently breathing in smoke haze, the return of this form of air pollution is of great concern.

Most haze-producing fires occur in disturbed peat swamps in Kalimantan (the Indonesian part of Borneo), on the Indonesian island of Sumatra and to a lesser extent in Malaysia. Peat swamps are naturally waterlogged, but when they are drained for agriculture the carbon-rich soil dries out quickly and becomes extremely fire-prone.

Fires occur intentionally (to prepare the land for planting) and accidentally (from lightning or cigarette butts). Peat fires can burn for long periods underground and they release especially potent smoke that can travel across vast distances and national boundaries. They are also close to impossible to suppress without heavy rainfall.

In especially bad episodes, haze can reach almost all Southeast Asian nations. The haze is transboundary not only in its effects but also in its causes. Alongside local commercial palm-oil and pulpwood plantations operating on peat, foreign plantations have been linked to fires.













