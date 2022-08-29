Verdict in GK Shamim’s arms case Sept 25

The judgement in an arms case filed against GK Shamim, and his seven bodyguards will be delivered on September 25.

Judge Sheikh Samidul Islam of the Special Tribunal-4 of Dhaka set the date for the delivery of the judgment in the case. On Sunday both parties' defence and prosecution ended arguments in the case.

The seven bodyguards are: Md Jahidul Islam, Md Shahidul Islam, Md Kamal Hossain, Md Samsad Hossain, Md Aminul Islam, Md Delwar Hossain and Md Murad Hossain.

During the arguments, SM Golam Kibria Shamim, known as GK Shamim and his seven bodyguards, now in jail, were produced before the tribunal.

Earlier, the tribunal recorded statements of 10 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.





On January 28 of 2020, the same tribunal framed charges against Shamim and seven others.

RAB Sub-Inspector Shekhor Chandra Mollick, investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet on October 27 the same year.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested Shamim on September 20 of 2019 on charges of extortion and tender manipulation.

Later, RAB also arrested Shamim's seven bodyguards.













