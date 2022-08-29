Video
HC bans earth filling of Purbachal Marine City for 3 months

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday imposed a ban for next three months on earth filling at Purbachal Marine City that occupied around 2,500 bighas of agricultural land and water bodies near Purbachal of Daudpur Union in Naryanganj's Rupganj.
The HC bench also directed the deputy commissioner of Narayanganj to conduct an inquiry into the alleged earth filling and to submit a report to it in two months.
In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo also issued a rule asking the government to explain why its inaction in preventing filling the land and waterbodies with sands dredging from Shitalakkhya River should not be declared illegal.
AKM Tamiz Uddin, a local land owner of that area, filed the writ petition as public interest litigation, challenging the legality of the government's inaction to stop the earth filling of Purbachal Marine City.
Advocate M Rahman, counsel for the petitioner, told reporters that the Purbachal Marine City under the signboard of Marine Group of Companies has been filling around 2,500 bighas of land agricultural land and water bodies near Purbachal area since February in violation of the relevant rules and laws.
But the local administration did not take any step to prevent such illegal activities, for which the HC expressed astonishment and came up with the order after hearing on the petition, he added. Deputy Attorney General Arbinda Kumar Roy represented the state during the hearing on the petition.


