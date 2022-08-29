Section 144 in  Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati

Local administrations of Cox's Bazar's Pekua and Rangamati's Kaptai upazilas imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, that restricts freedom of assembly - effectively a curfew - in their respective areas on Sunday to avert any untoward situation after yet another instance of local units of the two main political parties calling for clashing or back-to-back programs that greatly increase the security risk in any setting.

Local law enforcement resources around the country have been frequently stretched in this manner in the last few months, but also throughout the year. -UNB











