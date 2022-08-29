Construction works of Kalurghat Bridge to be delayed for design change

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 28: The construction works of the Kalurghat Bridge is likely to be delayed to 2024 next due to changing of the design again.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the authority has now decided to build the Kalurghat Bridge a four-lane one with single deck.

Earlier, Railway authority had decided that the "Rail-cum-Road" third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat will be a two-tiered one, consisting train in the lower tier while the two-lane road in the upper tier like Padma Bridge. Presently, they had changed the design of the bridge as a four-lane one in a single deck. Vehicular traffic movement will continue in two-lane road while the Railway movement in the next two-lane road of the bridge.

So, the earlier design of the bridge has been cancelled and a fresh design will be prepared. As a result, it will take at least four months. Railway sources said, with the approval of the fresh design, the preparation of the Development of Project Proposal (DPP) will begin.

The preparation of DPP, approval by ECNEC and the Ministry will expire 2023 next. So, the construction works of the bridge is likely to begin at the end of 2024, Bangladesh Railway sources confirmed.

The feasibility study by the Consultant Korean Company Yooshin Engineering Corporation began on December 3 last year.

After completion of the study, the design will be submitted to the ECNEC for final approval. With the ECNEC approval, Bangladesh Railway will go for construction of the bridge. The consultant signed an agreement on October 22 last with the Korean financer Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

The consultant has now completed the feasibility study of the Bridge again and prepared a revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) due to increase in the height of the bridge. The same consultant had been appointed who had completed the earlier design after feasibility study. The RDPP has been prepared again due to complaint lodged by the BIWTA for increasing the height of the bridge. The total costing of the bridge has now increased to Taka 7000 crore due to rising of the height to 12.2 metre as per proposal of the BIWTA.

Meanwhile, the engineering department of Bangladesh Railway had earlier prepared a design of the bridge with 9 metre height and the estimated cost at Taka 1,500 crore.

Earlier South Korea agreed to finance of 100 million US Dollar.

But with the increase of height to 12.2 metre of the brdige, the estimated cost has already exceed 6000 crore.

In this connection, Bangladesh Railway has already informed the financer, South Korea regarding the costing of the project. But the South Korean side asked the External Resources Division (ERD) of Bangladesh about the rest of the cost of bridge.

The South Korea has agreed to finance the enhanced costing at 50 per cent while the rest will be provided by the Bangladesh government.

Railway sources said, the government has undertaken the project to construct a Bridge across river Karnaphuli at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line.

Meanwhile, the existing Kalurghat Railway Bridge an old bridge, once the only link between the southern region of Chattogram division on the bank of the river Karnaphuly with the rest of the country is now in dilapidated condition. This 239m- long bridge was installed as a simple rail bridge of steel structure between Janalihut and Gomdandi railway stations in 1930.

The bridge was commissioned for operation of trains in Chattogram-Dohazari section in the year 1931. Thirty-one years after its inauguration, considering the suffering of the people it was modified with decking and carpeting and turned into a rail and road-bridge in 1962.













