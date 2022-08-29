Video
Monday, 29 August, 2022
DGHS to swoop on illegal diagnostic centres, clinics from today

Published : Monday, 29 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent  

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will again conduct operation against illegal diagnostic centres and clinics from today.  
On Sunday Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir, Additional Directorate General (Administration) of DGHS announced this to the media.  
Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir, said, "We'll give proper instruction to all concerned officers on Monday. Operation will be conducted like before."
"Earlier, we conducted the operation for 72 hours. This operation will be for 96 hours. That is, the drive will run for the whole week from Monday. Then we will sit on Saturday or Sunday with the summary of the operation."
He also said, "The Health Minister is taking a strict position on this matter. He asked us to conduct operation more vigorously than before."
"Doctors who are working in unregistered or unlicenced institutions, even if they are legal but their activities will be considered illegal.  We will take measures in this regard. DGHS will not take the responsibilities even registered physician works in unregistered or unlicenced institutions," he added.
According to the DGHS, a total of 1,641 institutions were closed during the last operation. As a result of the operation, a revenue of Tk 251,852,867 has been generated from the registration application. Besides, 1,986 institutions are awaiting inspection for new licence, 2,017 institutions are awaiting inspection for licence renewal.
Besides, 1,489 new licences were provided, 2,930 licences were renewed and 379 inspections for new licences have been completed and 1,076 inspections for licence renewals have been completed and 2000 applications for new licences are pending.


