Farmers harvesting a bumper yield of jute, once a cash-crop of the country, on Saturday . The crop, also known as the golden fibre and unique to the deltaic plains has been grown on 50,000 hectares of land at Imamganj village in Shirajdikhan of Munshiganj district. PHOTO: OBSERVER