Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Power supply now better: Nasrul Hamid

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has claimed that the power supply situation has been better in the current month than that in the previous month.
 "The power supply
situation will further improve in the next month....the situation in energy supply will also improve", he told a virtual discussion meeting organized by Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to observe the 15th August National Mourning Day on Saturday.
He said the Russia-Ukraine war made the global economic situation vulnerable. It created huge uncertainty in the global energy market.
With BPDB chairman Mahbubur Rahman in the chair, the event was also addressed by former principal secretary to the Prime Minister Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and power secretary Habibur Rahman.
Reiterating his call to the people to be more patient to face the power and energy crunch, the Nasrul said Bangladesh will become a rich country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He mentioned that there was 16-18 hours of load shedding across the country before Awami League assumed power in 2009.
From that situation, the PM implemented a programme to reach electricity to every house in Bangladesh, he added.
He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman proved his great leadership by purchasing five gas fields from Shell Oil Company which now meet 40 per cent of the country's total gas requirement.
He made the right to electricity as part of the constitution to ensure that people in rural areas get electricity.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD to sign deal with Indian firms to buy 500 MW electricity from Nepal
Farmers harvesting a bumper yield of jute, once a cash-crop of the country
Power supply now better: Nasrul Hamid
Sundarban re-opening to tourists after 3 months
BNP-police clash in Banshkhali: 3 cases against 400, 6 BNP men held
USA's conditional visa to IGP is disgraceful for country: Fakhrul
Salman sees energy crisis a big challenge
19th session of JS begins today


Latest News
Child drowns in Faridpur
Khaleda to be taken to hospital this afternoon for more tests
Dell ceases all Russian operations
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
52 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Body of unidentified man found in Mymensingh
Traffic constable killed in city road accident
Section 144 imposed in Rangamati over AL, BNP programmes
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
Most Read News
2 BSF men arrested for raping woman along India-Bangla border
Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes: Putin ally
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets
Zelensky: Danger remains after nuclear plant resumes power supply
PM to unveil 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge on Sept 4
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference
IGP's conditional US visa insult to Bangladesh: BNP
Pakistan declares national emergency as flood toll nears 1,000
ACC pleads to HC to revoke casino kingpin Samrat's bail
Practising democracy impossible keeping all powers in one person's hands: GM Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft