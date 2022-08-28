Power supply now better: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has claimed that the power supply situation has been better in the current month than that in the previous month.

"The power supply

situation will further improve in the next month....the situation in energy supply will also improve", he told a virtual discussion meeting organized by Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to observe the 15th August National Mourning Day on Saturday.

He said the Russia-Ukraine war made the global economic situation vulnerable. It created huge uncertainty in the global energy market.

With BPDB chairman Mahbubur Rahman in the chair, the event was also addressed by former principal secretary to the Prime Minister Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and power secretary Habibur Rahman.

Reiterating his call to the people to be more patient to face the power and energy crunch, the Nasrul said Bangladesh will become a rich country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He mentioned that there was 16-18 hours of load shedding across the country before Awami League assumed power in 2009.

From that situation, the PM implemented a programme to reach electricity to every house in Bangladesh, he added.

He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman proved his great leadership by purchasing five gas fields from Shell Oil Company which now meet 40 per cent of the country's total gas requirement.

He made the right to electricity as part of the constitution to ensure that people in rural areas get electricity. -UNB











