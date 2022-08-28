Video
Sundarban re-opening to tourists after 3 months

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Staff Correspondent

Sundarban is being opened for tourists after three months, so tourists from every corner now can visit the world's largest mangrove forest from September 1.
After the lifting of the ban, tourists will be able to board various boats including lunches and trawlers in various coastal and forest areas including Karamjal, Herbaria, Katka, Kachikhali, Hiran Point, Dubla and Neelkamal in Sundarban.
Mihir Kumar Do, forest conservator of Khulna region, said that domestic and foreign tourists will be able to enter the Sundarban from September 1.
At the same time, forest collectors will be able to enter     the forest from that day with a pass to collect the forest resources of the Sundarban.
He also said that from June 1 to August 31, the Forest Department had announced a ban on fishing in all the rivers and canals of the Sundarban.
In addition to banning all types of fishing for those three months, tourists were also banned from entering the Sundarban due to breeding season of wild animals.
The aim of the restriction was ensuring wildlife breeding without any hindrance such as tourist movement.
Apart from this, the stakeholders including the Forest Department believe that it will bring benefits in the propagation of wildlife along with the fishery resources of the forest.
According to the recommendations of the Integrated Resources Management Planning ( IRMP) for the protection of fish stocks, fishing in all the rivers and canals of the Sundarban should be  closed from July 1 to August 31 every year during this season.
This programme has been started since 2019, but form this year, in coordination with the Department of Fisheries, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has extended the ban on fishing from June 1 to August 31.
Tourists including other communities including fishermen, tour operators, lunches and boatmen who depend on the forest are making preparation in advance.
Shafique Ahmed, a local businessman said,  " As soon as the ban is lifted, many tourists will easily cross the Padma bride by road and flock to the Sundarban of the eastern divisions every day," he said.
Howladar Azad Kabir, the officer in Charge of the Sundarban Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre, said, " Tourists have stopped coming to the Sundarban for the last three months. Due to this absence, deer and monkeys are coming in front of the tourist's center only in the afternoon.
"Human traffic is less, so these animals were not afraid to come near or in front of the river," he added.
However, he also noted that the revenue of the government has been reduced due to the three- month- long ban.


