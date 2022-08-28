BNP-police clash in Banshkhali: 3 cases against 400, 6 BNP men held

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 27: The Banshkhali police arrested six BNP leaders on Friday night, following a clash between the police and BNP activists on Friday evening in which over 45 people including 15 policemen were injured.

The arrested BNP leaders are; Sharaban Tahura Ferdous Koli, President of Banshkhali City Mahila Dal and Assistant secretary of Chattogram district South Mahila Dal, Jannatul Nayeem Ripu, President of Chattogram district South unit of Mahila Dal, M Delwar, President of Shadanpur union Chhatra Dal, M Parvez, M Emran

and M Jubayer, BNP activists.

According to Banshkhali police, three cases have been filed for the clash against 400 persons including 66 leaders of BNP specifically. The BNP leaders are: former Minister Jafarul Islam Chowdhury, Abu Sufian, Convenor of Chattogram district South unit of BNP.

Meanwhile at least 45 people including 15 policemen were injured in the clash. Officer-in-charge (OC) of Banshkhali Police Station Kamal Uddin, SI and 13 others police personnel were among the injured. Banskhali upazila and City BNP called a rally on Friday evening as part of the protest programme against the price hike of daily essentials, fuel and transport fares, load shedding and the killing of two BNP leaders in Bhola.

The clash broke out as some BNP leaders and activists tried to bring out a procession following the rally but police prevented them. Over 30 BNP activists were injured as police fired gunshots and charged batons.

Of the injured, six were admitted to different local hospitals. After ending the rally, the BNP men brought out a procession and suddenly threw brickbats and vandalised vehicles on the road. When law enforcers tried to prevent them, they attacked, leaving fifteen policemen injured.

