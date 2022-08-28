USA's conditional visa to IGP is disgraceful for country: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "USA's conditional visa to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed to attend the UN Police Summit is disgraceful for the country."

He said this at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Saturday.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Such irresponsible and arrogant behaviour of the government is endangering international relations with Bangladesh. Issuing visa subject to such conditions is an insult to Bangladesh."

"The Awami League government has deliberately included a USA listed human rights violator in the United Nations delegation list to tarnish the image of Bangladesh," he said and added, "By including Benazir Ahmed in the list the government is trying to give legitimacy to a human rights violator. Who is the conspirator of disappearances, murders and extra-judicial killings of opposition party leaders."

According to the 1947 United Nations agreement with the United States, a person embargoed by the USA may only attend specific United Nations conferences and his presence

will be limited to the United Nations premises.

Mirza Fakhrul alleged, "Almost all the democratic parties of the country including BNP have been talking about the violent behaviour of this government. There is no democratic atmosphere to hold meetings in the country. No assembly is allowed without permission. A self-censorship has been imposed on the media."

BNP Secretary General said, "Despite repeated concerns from the world's most acceptable and powerful organization like the United Nations, government continued to kill, disappear and murder without giving any heed."

"That is why the United States has identified these human rights violators through a long process according to their country's laws and cancelled their visas and confiscated properties," he said.

"Two people were shot dead in Bhola, two died in police custody in Dhaka and Cumilla. But oppression cannot stop the victory of the people in the path of truth and justice," Fakhrul added.













