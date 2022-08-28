Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

USA's conditional visa to IGP is disgraceful for country: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Staff Correspondent 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "USA's conditional visa to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed to attend the UN Police Summit is disgraceful for the country."
He said this at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Saturday.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "Such irresponsible and arrogant behaviour of the government is endangering international relations with Bangladesh. Issuing visa subject to such conditions is an insult to Bangladesh."
"The Awami League government has deliberately included a USA listed human rights violator in the United Nations delegation list to tarnish the image of Bangladesh," he said and added, "By including Benazir Ahmed in the list the government is trying to give legitimacy to a human rights violator. Who is the conspirator of disappearances, murders and extra-judicial killings of opposition party leaders."
According to the 1947 United Nations agreement with the United States, a person embargoed by the USA may only attend specific United Nations conferences and his presence
will be limited to the United Nations premises.
Mirza Fakhrul alleged, "Almost all the democratic parties of the country including BNP have been talking about the violent behaviour of this government. There is no democratic atmosphere to hold meetings in the country. No assembly is allowed without permission. A self-censorship has been imposed on the media."
BNP Secretary General said, "Despite repeated concerns from the world's most acceptable and powerful organization like the United Nations, government continued to kill, disappear and murder without giving any heed."
"That is why the United States has identified these human rights violators through a long process according to their country's laws and cancelled their visas and confiscated properties," he said.
"Two people were shot dead in Bhola, two died in police custody in Dhaka and Cumilla. But oppression cannot stop the victory of the people in the path of truth and justice," Fakhrul added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD to sign deal with Indian firms to buy 500 MW electricity from Nepal
Farmers harvesting a bumper yield of jute, once a cash-crop of the country
Power supply now better: Nasrul Hamid
Sundarban re-opening to tourists after 3 months
BNP-police clash in Banshkhali: 3 cases against 400, 6 BNP men held
USA's conditional visa to IGP is disgraceful for country: Fakhrul
Salman sees energy crisis a big challenge
19th session of JS begins today


Latest News
Child drowns in Faridpur
Khaleda to be taken to hospital this afternoon for more tests
Dell ceases all Russian operations
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
52 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Body of unidentified man found in Mymensingh
Traffic constable killed in city road accident
Section 144 imposed in Rangamati over AL, BNP programmes
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
Most Read News
2 BSF men arrested for raping woman along India-Bangla border
Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes: Putin ally
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets
Zelensky: Danger remains after nuclear plant resumes power supply
PM to unveil 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge on Sept 4
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference
IGP's conditional US visa insult to Bangladesh: BNP
Pakistan declares national emergency as flood toll nears 1,000
ACC pleads to HC to revoke casino kingpin Samrat's bail
Practising democracy impossible keeping all powers in one person's hands: GM Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft