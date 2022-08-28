Salman sees energy crisis a big challenge

Prime Minister's private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman sees the energy crisis as a big challenge at the moment.

He gave this opinion in an exchange meeting with Overseas Correspondents Association of Bangladesh (OCAB), the organization of foreign media working in the country, at the conference room of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) in Agargaon of the capital on Saturday.

The adviser said, "The way the price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has increased globally, Bangladesh is in trouble, but we hope that the price will come down soon. If the prices do not come down, the crisis will worsen.

"I think dealing with the energy crisis will be the biggest challenge of the economy in the next six months."

Nazrul Islam Mithu, President of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and member secretary of OCAB gave a welcome speech at the exchange meeting moderated by OCAB President Kadir Kallol. Apart from this, the senior members of OCAB also participated in the discussion.

At that time, various

economic issues came up for discussion, but most of the time, the problem of the energy sector was discussed.

Salman F Rahman said, "Discussions are going on regarding the import of fuel oil from Russia." Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is visiting India on September 5. A high-level delegation of Bangladesh is going to visit Russia soon. I hope that a solution will come out in these discussions.

The prominent business leader said, "When I go abroad, many people ask, what is the magic of Sheikh Hasina in the development of Bangladesh? I have said that our power sector has contributed to this.

"We are benefiting from the implementation of the grand plan taken by the current government to increase power generation after coming to power in 2009. The success of the post-Covid economic recovery is largely due to electricity. The current trend of development in the country has been made possible due to the power sector."

The Prime Minister's Industry and Investment Adviser answered various questions of journalists at the exchange meeting.

In response to a question about the bank's interest rate, Salman said, "There has been a high growth because the interest rate has been fixed at 9 per cent."

At that time, he admitted to increasing the interest rates of many countries in the world to control inflation.

Stating that Bangladesh cannot do that, he said, "Increasing the interest rate will increase the cost of the industry, but it is right, it is not right to fix the interest rate limit for many years." We managed to cope well with the impact of Covid, but war made everything go haywire. The way the post-corona economy was going, the interest rate cap could have been lifted if not for the war.

Presenting the data, this business leader said, 'In January, our LC was opened for 9 billion dollars. Due to various measures, it may decrease to 5 to 6 billion dollars in August.

He expressed hope that inflation will come under control in the coming days due to decrease in imports. At the same time, he also opined that the exchange rate of foreign currency will be stable.

The adviser to the Prime Minister said that there is no thought of introducing an alternative currency at the moment. He said that there is no thought of listing foreign banks HSBC and Standard Chartered in the capital market.













