Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:25 PM
Home Front Page

19th session of JS begins today

Deputy Speaker to be nominated

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Staff Correspondent

The 19th session of the ongoing 11th Jatiya Sangsad begins today (Sunday) at 5:00 pm. The new Deputy Speaker will be elected on the first day of this session. It was said that like other sessions during the Covid-19 period, it will also be short. The working days of this session may be five days.
The day's programme will begin with the nomination of panel of chairman. Then
the Parliament will elect the new Deputy Speaker. In this case, one will propose a name of new Deputy Speaker, then another will support. The Speaker will then vote on the proposal. Usually the Chief Whip of Parliament makes the motion. Another whip or senior member supports it.
The new Deputy Speaker will be sworn in by President Abdul Hamid at 7:00pm. Bangabhaban informed that this oath will be taken in the President's chamber in the Parliament building.
After the election of the Deputy Speaker, the Speaker will make a condolence proposal. As per custom, the session will be adjourned after the discussion on the condolence motion brought on the death of the late Deputy Speaker. Before this the question and answer session will be raised on the table. On the opening day of the session, the Cabinet Division, Science and Technology Ministry, Secondary and Higher Education Department, Madrasa and Technical Education Department, Primary and Mass Education Ministry, Social Welfare Ministry and Housing and Public Works Ministry are scheduled to hold question and answer session.
In this session as well, all the employees of the parliament secretariat, including the members of parliament, have been tested for coronavirus. Journalists covering the session have also been tested for coronavirus.
Three government bills will be tabled in the upcoming session. These are ICDDRB Bill, the Public Service (Amendment) Bill and the Universal Pensions Management Bill. Apart from this, there are six bills under examination in the committee and three bills awaiting passage.


