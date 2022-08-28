Video
Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:24 PM
131 hospitalised with dengue

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Staff Correspondent

Patients undergoing Dengue treatment at Mugda Medical College Hospital are reluctant to use mosquito nets provided by the hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Patients undergoing Dengue treatment at Mugda Medical College Hospital are reluctant to use mosquito nets provided by the hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Another 131 patients were hospitalised across the country with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
A total of 5,316 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in this year. Of them, 4,711 patients returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 586. Of them, 485 are taking treatment at different hospitals in
the capital while 101 are receiving it outside the capital.  
This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease stands 19.
According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. Of them, 28,265 patients returned home after recovery. The death toll stood at 105 last year.


