Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:24 PM
US sanctions against RAB officials not on specific info: Kamal

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the United States has imposed sanctions against RAB and seven of its current and former officials without getting any specific information.
He made the remark while addressing reporters after joining a programme in Dhaka on Saturday.
In reply to a question about United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's recent visit, the Home Minister said he only conveyed the remarks that he heard from Bachelet.
"Many people say a lot of things. No one believes anything unless it is based on fact and evidence."
He further said, "We provided detailed answers to some of her questions regarding our human rights issues, including the disappearance of 76 people, through a video presentation. After watching the video, she didn't raise any more questions."
Watching the video presentation the UN High Commissioner did not ask us any questions regarding this issue, said the Home Minister.
Mentioning that Bachelet had given her opinion after analyzing everything, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "Bachelet shows her wisdom. She said that Bangladesh is not violating human rights. Rather, the Prime Minister is running the country with much care. Bachelet has repeatedly said that."
Replying to a question, the Minister also said Bangladesh Nationalist Party is spreading propaganda      about the country's human rights issues to create an anarchic situation.
"Whatever the BNP says is totally baseless. Bachelet understood this and that's why she didn't raise any concern about the human rights condition of Bangladesh," Kamal said.


