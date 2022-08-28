Tea workers' daily wage set at Tk 170

The daily wage of tea workers has been fixed at Tk 170. This wage has been fixed in a meeting of tea industry owners with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday.

On the day, 13 tea industry owners had a long meeting with the Prime Minister at her official residence Ganabhaban. After the meeting, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmad Kaikaus briefed the media at the gate of Ganabhaban.

Ahmad Kaikaus said, "On the demand of the tea workers the Prime Minister talked to the owners on behalf of the workers and increase the wages. She has urged everyone to join work from tomorrow (Sunday)."

"She will soon hold discussions with the tea workers via video conference," he added.

Ahmad Kaikaus also said, "Festival and medical allowances, ration, subsidies and other facilities will also be increased in proportion to the new wage."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Tea Workers Union Acting General Secretary Nripen

Paul welcomed the decision of Prime Minister and he announced that tea workers will join work on Monday.

On the other hand, Mohon Rabidas, convener of newly formed 'Cha Sramik Odhikar Parishad' (Tea Workers Rights Council), said "We have heard the news and will take further decision in this regard after consulting with the general workers."

Earlier, the pre-announced meeting began just after 4:00pm at Ganabhaban and ended at 7:00pm. 13 tea estate owners joined the meeting.

The meeting was held as the workers at the country's 24 tea gardens abstained from work for 18 days demanding to raise their wages to Tk 300 from Tk 120.

The workers abstained from work, but they did not stage any demonstrations as they gave responsibility to the Prime Minister to decide their fate.

They said they have full confidence and faith in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "Taking their sufferings and pains into account, the Prime Minister will take a decision. Whatever the decision she takes, they would join the work accepting it."

The tea garden workers started their movement on August 9, when more than 1.5 lakh workers from 166 tea gardens across the country abstained from work for two hours a day, demanding Tk 300 as daily wages. As their demand was not met, they decided to go on a full-scale strike from August 13.

On August 19 last, an agreement was signed raising the wage of the tea garden workers' daily wage from Tk 120 to Tk 145. Some of them went back to work after the authorities assured them of Hasina's intervention to end the impasse and the owners offered a Tk 25 rise in their daily wage to Tk 145.

However, after that the general workers rejected the agreement.

But, the issue remained unresolved despite several meetings with the administration. The workers later sought a video message from the prime minister seeking her intervention.

Later, the Prime Minister assured the workers of resolving their demands by holding a meeting with tea garden owners on Saturday.













