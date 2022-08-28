Unbridled rise in food prices forces people to buy less, eat less

On the pretext of fuel oil price hike, prices of daily necessities have gone up beyond the reach of the common people. Compared to the previous prices of various products in the market and the prices of all the daily necessities have increased from 10 to 40 per cent from August 5 to August 24.

However, the traders claimed that before the increase in the price of fuel, the prices of many daily commodities were on the rise.

Meanwhile, common people are constantly struggling to keep up with the extra expenses. As a result, most of the fixed income of the consumers has to be spent on the purchase of daily necessities. Cuts have to be made in various expenditures. The struggle for survival is now not only of the low-income people, but also of the middle class.

The Parliamentary Committee related to the Ministry of Industry has

expressed its displeasure over the increase in the prices of daily commodities including sugar. In the committee meeting held at the National Parliament on Thursday, several members of parliament spoke about this and expressed their anger.

Sources said one of the topics on the agenda of the meeting was the latest situation in the sugar industry. Parliamentary committee member Mohammad Sahiduzzaman said in the meeting that the price of sugar is increasing. Prices of other products are also increasing. Farmers are not getting fertilizer. He wanted to know why this was happening.

Abdul Majeed, who went for shopping in Basaboo kitchen market in the capital, told the Daily Observer that in a family of 6 people, they used to spend Tk 3,000 for a week's shopping, but now they have to do the same for Tk 5,000.

Various markets in the capital have seen that the fine rice has increased from Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg, BR-28 rice has increased from Tk 55 to Tk 70 per kg, BR-29 rice has increased from Tk 55 to Tk 70 per kg, miniket has increased from Tk 65 to Tk 75 per kg, Mozammel miniket has increased from Tk 68 to Tk 75 per kg. Rashid miniket rice increased from Tk 70 to Tk 85 per kg, Katari Atap rice increased from Tk 80 to Tk 95 per kg, ACI extra fine polao rice increased from Tk 100 to Tk 115 to Tk 120 per kg.

Anchor lentil increased from Tk 60 to Tk 75 to Tk 80 per kg, mung dal increased from Tk 90 to Tk 95 per kg, lentil (imported) increased from Tk 105 to Tk 115 per kg, local lentils increased from Tk 125 to Tk 135 per kg, ginger increased from Tk 125 to Tk 140 per kg, onion from Tk 45 to Tk 65 and garlic increased from Tk 140 to Tk 160.

Palm oil has increased from Tk 150 to Tk 160 per kg, super soybean oil has increased from Tk 155 to Tk 165 per kg, soybean oil has increased from Tk 185 to Tk 192 per kg, bottled soybean oil has increased from Tk 185 to Tk 192 per kg.

Besides, mustard oil has increased from Tk 270 to Tk 320 per kg. On the other hand, fresh sugar has increased from Tk 85 to Tk 95 per kg, nutrition semolina has increased from Tk 40 to Tk 48 per kg, open flour has increased from Tk 42 to Tk 50 per kg, arrow flour has increased from Tk 102 to Tk 115 per kg, flour has increased from Tk 135 to Tk 148 per kg. Dano milk increased from Tk 300 to Tk 340 per kg, Pran super milk increased from Tk 480 to Tk 550 per kg, diploma milk increased from Tk 700 to Tk 790 per kg.

Meanwhile, the lives of the lower and lower middle classes are in extreme crisis. With the increase in the prices of gas, electricity, water and fuel, the prices of everyday goods have increased abnormally, and an extreme economic crisis has arisen in people's lives.

The government is not able to rein in the prices of daily commodities despite increasing surveillance.

Saleha Begum came to buy rice at a low price and was waiting for the OMS truck for two hours at the intersection of Dhaka Technical in Shewrapara with a hope to get products from the truck. She expressed disappointment that she could not take the goods even after the arrival of the truck. Unable to bear the intense heat, she took shelter under the pillar of the Metrorail.

Saleha Begum told the Daily Observer, "My husband had died leaving four children. My elder son has a job. We have to live by his income. The prices of rice and flour are too much in the market. So I come here in the morning and wait for the truck to come to buy the essentials. Sometimes, if lucky, I can buy these stuff sometime I return home empty handed when the trucks do not come."

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman said that import costs have increased due to the decrease in the price of taka against dollar, which has increased the prices of essentials. In that case, the consumer has no alternative but to buy less and eat less. At the same time, the CAB President emphasized on increasing people's buying capacity.

Director General of Consumer Rights AHM Safikuzzaman said, "Our team is continuously conducting raids in all the markets of the capital. As always, I have only one thing to say, we are properly trying to control the unscrupulous traders who are selling products at higher prices to gain more profit.













