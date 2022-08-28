4 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Cos's Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Aug, 27: Four auto-rickshaw passengers were killed after a truck smashed the vehicle at Ukhiya upazila in Cox's Bazar district on Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 10:00am at Hijlia area.

Three of the deceased were identified as Salma Khatun, 45, wife of late Jaynal Uddin, Anwarul Islam, 25, son of Guru Miah of Ukhiya upazila and Bidhu Dhar, 40, of Ramu upazila.

Ukhiya Police Station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said a Teknaf-bound truck rammed into the auto-rickshaw after the truck driver lost control over the steering wheel, leaving three auto-rickshaw passengers dead on the spot and two others injured.

Later, one injured person succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital. The condition of injured Habibullah, 30, is critical and was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, said Ukhiya Health Complex resident medical officer doctor Mohiuddin Mohin.