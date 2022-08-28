Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

4 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Cos's Bazar

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Aug, 27: Four auto-rickshaw passengers were killed after a truck smashed the vehicle at Ukhiya upazila in Cox's Bazar district on Saturday morning.
The accident happened around 10:00am at Hijlia area.
Three of the deceased were identified as Salma Khatun, 45, wife of late Jaynal Uddin, Anwarul Islam, 25, son of Guru Miah of Ukhiya upazila and Bidhu Dhar, 40, of Ramu upazila.
Ukhiya Police Station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said a Teknaf-bound truck rammed into the auto-rickshaw after the truck driver lost control over the steering wheel, leaving three auto-rickshaw passengers dead on the spot and two others injured.
Later, one injured person succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital. The condition of injured Habibullah, 30, is critical and was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, said Ukhiya Health Complex resident medical officer doctor Mohiuddin Mohin.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Cos's Bazar
Shaon' s defrauder sent to jail
Tanzif secures perfect score in IBDP 22
Electrocution leaves 3 dead,  3 injured
Covid: 1 death, 196 new cases reported
Covid: 3 deaths, 167 new cases reported
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader exchanges views
Price Committee for eggs-chicken demanded to stabilize market


Latest News
Khaleda to be taken to hospital this afternoon for more tests
Dell ceases all Russian operations
Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant sparks radiation fears
52 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Body of unidentified man found in Mymensingh
Traffic constable killed in city road accident
Section 144 imposed in Rangamati over AL, BNP programmes
Libya clashes kill 23, spark fears of new war
Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
Everyone is motivated to do well: Anamul
Most Read News
2 BSF men arrested for raping woman along India-Bangla border
Russia can't stop war, even if Ukraine drops NATO hopes: Putin ally
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets
Zelensky: Danger remains after nuclear plant resumes power supply
PM to unveil 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge on Sept 4
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference
IGP's conditional US visa insult to Bangladesh: BNP
Pakistan declares national emergency as flood toll nears 1,000
ACC pleads to HC to revoke casino kingpin Samrat's bail
Practising democracy impossible keeping all powers in one person's hands: GM Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft