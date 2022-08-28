Video
Shaon' s defrauder sent to jail

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Court Correspondent

A fraudster, Robiul Islam, who allegedly  defrauded Shaon widow of dramatist Humayun Ahmed  of  Tk 31,000 with a fake pledge to develop Nuhash Palli, a tourist spot, erected by the late writer in Gazipur, was sent to jail on Saturday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tariqul Islam passed the order after hearing on his bail petition.
 According to the case, the suspect, Robiul Islam, called Shaon over phone, identifying himself as Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Mia and he told her that his ministry received a big chunk of money from Australia to develop Nuhash Palli.
As per Robiul's instructions, Shaon communicated with a man who introduced himself as a deputy secretary and requested her to pay a fee of Tk 31,850 to have the fund transferred. Shaon sent the money to the fraudster's account.
Later on May 12, the manager of Nuhash Palli filed a case with the Dhanmondi Police Station over the matter.
Earlier on Friday, another court placed Robiul on a day remand.


