Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:24 PM
Woman ‘tortured to death by husband’ in Chattogram

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 27: A woman was tortured to death allegedly by her husband at the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) area of Chattogram city on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Shirin Akhter, 35, wife of Ajgor Ali, of Dhawa Union of Bhandaria upazila in Pirojpur district.
Quoting local people, police said the couple used to fight often throughout their marriage.
On Friday morning, neighbours found Shirin's body and informed police, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of EPZ Police Station, Md Nurul Bashar, said.     -UNB



