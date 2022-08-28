Video
Shortfilm Forum celebrates 36th anniv

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Staff Correspondent

Tareq Masud's mother Nurunnahar Masud and wife Catherine Masud receive the BSF's annual achievement (posthumously) award 2022 on behalf of Tareq from film director Nasiruddin Yousuff, BSF President Jahirul Islam Kochi and BSF Secretary Rakibul Hasan. photo: observer

Bangladesh Shortfilm Forum (BSF) whooped up its 36th anniversary amidst 2-day (Aug 27-28) long festivities at the National Art Gallery Auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.
Eminent film director Tareq Masud was awarded the annual achievement (posthumously) this year and his mother Nurunnahar Masud alongside his wife Catherine Masud received the crest and certificate on behalf of Tareq.
Two-day long programme commenced with the national anthem. Followed by screening the film 'Fera' (the return) directed by Prashun Rahman to commemorate Tareq. Beside, six contemporary shortfilms made by the members of BSF were screened on the inaugural day.
Anti-communalism films are slated for screening on the following day beside three masterpieces- Runway of Tareq Masud, Chitra Nadir Pare of Tanvir Mokammel and Khancha of Akram Khan. The curtain of the programme will be closed with a seminar titled "Women in the film of Bangladesh women film directors".






