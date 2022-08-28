CAAB trolleyman held with Tk32 lakh gold at Ctg airport

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 27: A trolleyman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) was detained with four gold bars worth Tk32 lakh at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram Saturday, authorities said.

The detainee was identified as Md Ismail of Hathazari upazila.

On information, Ismail was held at the parking area of the airport around 10:30am, Wing Commander M Farhad Hossain Khan, director of Shah Amanat Airport, said.

The gold bars were seized from the bags he was carrying on his trolley, he added. "Legal actions will be taken against Ismail." -UNB









