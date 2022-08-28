Youth sent to jail over throwing stones at moving train in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Aug 27: Railway police arrested and sent a youth to jail through court over throwing stones at a moving intercity train at Kushtia's Court Station on Friday.

The youth has been identified as Sumon Ali, 24, a resident of Sunamganj's Chhatok upazila.

The stones thrown by Sumon broke several glasses of the train and injured a passenger, who has been provided primary treatment.

Although Sumon has presented himself to the police as a mentally unstable person, police are suspecting him to be a vagabond, said Md Monjer Ali, Officer in-Charge (OC) of Poradaha Railway Police Station.

According to the OC, the incident happened when Faridpur-bound Madhumati Express train was leaving the Court Station around 11:00am.

"Sumon started to throw stones at the train all of a sudden. The stones broke various windows of the train and injured Ashraful Islam, a passenger. Later, railway police arrested the youth with the help of the locals," said the OC.

A case has been filed against Sumon with Poradaha Railway Police Station in this regard. -UNB



















