BGB seizes drugs worth Tk 7 crore in Cox's Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Aug 27: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) claimed to have seized over 1kg of Ice and 50,000 pieces of Yaba worth nearly TK 7 crore at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district early on Saturday.

Tipped off, a team of BGB's Teknaf battalion challenged two men coming from Myanmar in the Noapara Mochoni Bazar area of the upazila around 3.45am, said Commander of Teknaf Battalion-2, Lt Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar.

The alleged smugglers fled the scene immediately, leaving the drugs behind. Later, the BGB men spotted a plastic bag from the spot and found 1.070 kg of crystal meth and 50,000 pieces of Yaba worth Tk 6.85 crore inside it. -UNB











