

Alarming rise in hill razing



Nearly 120 hills being flattened in the last four decades in Chattogram by a group of criminal syndicate just gives us a clear idea of the magnitude of lack of accountability and impunity, the port city has so far been gripped with.



Such a sorry state of Chattogram's hills has been revealed recently in a joint finding of Chattogram History and Culture Research Centre and Bangladesh Environment Forum in Chattogram Press Club premises.



We wholeheartedly support the rational demands of leaders of the above mentioned organisations for the complete eviction of illegal occupants to protect the hills of Chattogram.



Reportedly, a gang of miscreants are involved in cutting the hills from the city's Nasirabad area to Hathazari area at the dead of the night. Several trucks are engaged in carrying the mud and sand from hills to other destinations.



Most worryingly, adverse impact of rampant hill cutting is multiple. Landslide, soil erosion, flash flooding and water-logging during monsoon, siltation in rivers and canals, imbalance in ecosystem and biodiversity, change in climatic characteristics, increase in risks of earthquakes and decrease in intensity of rainfall are the direct and indirect impacts of indiscriminate hill cutting.



Unfortunately, we took no lesson from the extreme consequences of recent years' landslides caused by indiscriminate hill razing. Although, a series of landslides claimed 164 lives in different parts of Chattogram in 2017 and 18, the illegal razing of hills there is continuing in breach of laws and utter disrespect of human lives.



One of the major reasons for cutting hills in our country is the greed for money of a class of dubious people. And locally powerful people's involvement in this regard often thwarts the attempts to control such illegal hill cutting.



Importance of hills for the survival of mountain people, their culture and conservation of various wild species is immense. We believe, such mindless levelling of hills in Chattogram is posing serious threat to ecological balance of the entire country.



We believe, such a dire state of our hills calls for immediate action of all concerned authorities to jump with all-out efforts and proper enforcement of the concerned law. Massive afforestation of indigenous plants, strong monitoring on hill resources and formation of a comprehensive hill management policy and proper action plan are a must to stop hill cutting. At the same time, it is also necessary to create widespread public awareness to stop this menace.

