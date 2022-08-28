

Foreign currency notes and cross border transactions



Sources of foreign currency of Bangladesh are basically of two windows - export receipts and remittances sent by Bangladeshis working aboard. These funds received from these sources are used to make different types of payments abroad without limiting to import bills.



The last fiscal year shows trade deficit of around 33.25 billion US dollar! It means that 49.25 billion US dollar cannot support imports of 82.50 billion US dollar. After adjustment of different current account items including remittances of 21 billion US dollar from non-resident Bangladeshis, current account position in balance of payments stands at deficit of 18.70 billion US dollar.



The mismatch does not indicate Bangladesh is importing huge consumer commodities and capital goods. But huge import payment is due to price hike in global markets. The underlying reason is supply chain disruption for Russia-Ukraine war. The recent trend of global markets is indicating to be eased.



Import payments are not immediately paid. There are different modes of payments - sight or deferred. Import at sight terms needs settlement of payments on receipt of compliant documents. Imports under deferred payments need to be settled as per credit extended by suppliers or lenders abroad. Whatever the payment term is, current burden needs to be arranged mainly through current inflows. In case of shortfall in receipts, market becomes sentimental, leading to exchange rate volatility.



To contain the market pressure, central bank is injecting foreign currency in the market. Foreign currency sold to market is reported to be below hundred Taka for each greenback. The exchange rate of import settlement is more than hundred Taka naturally. But positive point is that no bank is reported to have faced default situation, thanks to the Almighty.



Cross border transactions are settled through bank accounts maintained aboard by resident banks. Export proceeds and other receipts are deposited in the accounts. Payments on account of imports and other obligations are settled out of balances held in the accounts. Cash notes cannot work to settle cross border transactions. Cash notes are basically used for individual transactions on account of travel abroad.





Recent reports show currency notes are traded at high rates. This is basically in kerb market which can do nothing to support in settlement of cross border transactions. Despite, the high prices are quoted in media with flavor as good as settlement money for cross border transactions. This is purely misconception. Central bank should clarify the situation through official communiqué.



It is observed that banks are selling greenback at reasonable prices compared to sales by money changers and prices prevailing in kerb market. Surely rates prevailing at authorized shops can work as indicative rates. But quoting rates of kerb market as indicative ones in media coverage are unacceptable. Interesting point is that a single transaction at higher rate is quoted as market rate and it becomes viral. Passengers intending to travel abroad should be aware of demarcation between formal market and kerb market. They should take a pain to visit branches of banks to know prices of cash notes. This little pain can save a lot of money for the bank-visitors.



In addition to cash notes services, banks have card products for travel purposes. The cards are of different types - credit, debit, and prepaid. In case of international credit cards, banks issue the cards based on credit limit to customers. Debit cards are issued on the basis of fund available in bank accounts of customers. Prepaid cards are issued against cash payments from customers. These cards are as good as cash notes. Passengers going abroad can draw local cash notes from ATM booths in respective countries. Banks provide this easy solution to their customers. This service is not available at money changers.



In economies, both formal and non-formal transactions prevail. Economic activities for subsistent living can be considered as non-formal but these are legitimate. There is other shadow work which is illegitimate. Operations in black market are such type of illegitimate work. This can, like smuggling, never be considered as formal activities.



In the same point of view, cash notes in foreign currency traded at higher rates in kerb market cannot be considered as market rates. As noted earlier, cash notes are used only for individual travel abroad. This is no way used for settlement of cross border transactions. Rates offered by banks for payments received against inward remittances like export proceeds are known as buying rates. On the other hand, selling rates are price of foreign currency quoted by banks to remitters like importers. These buying and selling are market rates. But cash notes traded in karb market do not represent market rates used in settlement of cross border transactions.



Misconception is found prevailing in recent times regarding exchange rates due to higher prices of cash notes in kerb market. The rates including cash notes can do nothing to importers for settlement of their import bills without help by banks. In the same ways, inward receipts in cash notes cannot be sold in kerb market at higher prices.

The writer is a contributor















