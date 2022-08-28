

National health policy and senior citizens



In Upazila health complex, Sadar hospitals, private hospitals can have five per cent beds allocated for seniors, it can be done under the current infrastructure and manpower. With the implementation of senior citizen cards, access can be quick in hospitals outdoors and in the investigation zone.



The concern for good health for older people is a pressing problem that requires special attention. It has been suggested that care and support for older people have declined due to the rising urbanization, facilitated by the adoption of nuclear family systems.



Ageing is inevitable, healthy ageing can improve the quality of life for the seniors, which will help them serve the nation more for another ten or twenty years after retirement. In the process with loads of experience, they will continue to contribute to the national economy.



Elderly people in Bangladesh mostly suffer from weakness, failing eyesight, hearing loss, high blood pressure, obstructive pulmonary symptoms, diabetes, heart diseases, bone and joint pain, and other age-related illnesses, including dementia and Alzheimer's diseases. We have specialized hospitals for different diseases. If a senior citizen has to move from one to another hospital for various diseases his suffering can only rise. Keeping that in mind, one geriatric hospital in each district with all these departments can save them from humiliation.



To achieve health for all including the seniors, the number of geriatricians should be raised. Special courses and training for doctors, nurses, and physiotherapists can be made to cater for the needs of seniors. Special attention should be given to the age limit, which should be lifted for entry postgraduate physicians and health personnel.



Buying medicine is a big issue for all, though we get many essential drugs from government hospitals free of cost. With the availability of senior cards, the cost of out-of-pocket money for medicine can be reduced. All drug stores can be directed to give at least a ten per cent reduction. Pathological tests and other hospital expenses can be reduced per consultation with private hospital owners.



All senior citizen card holders will be recognized as important people who can stand in a separate queue outdoors. They will have quick access to all hospital procedures. This senior citizen card can easily be implemented by a national identification card. Every person above sixty years must have a health card to enjoy health privileges.

Ageing is inevitable, healthy ageing can improve the quality of life for seniors. Seniors can be a resource if they remain healthy. If a senior citizen has to move from one to another hospital for various diseases his suffering can only rise. Keeping that in mind, one geriatric hospital in each district with all concerned departments can save them from humiliation.



To achieve health for all including the seniors, the number of geriatricians should be raised. We have specialized hospitals for different diseases. They should have separate departments like geriatrics, palliative care and hospice.



Special attention should be given to the age limit for entry to academic courses, which should be lifted for entry for postgraduate physicians, geriatric nurses, physiotherapists and health personnel. Every hospital, old home, and clinic should have at least one gerontologist who can look after psychosocial, mental and health-related conditions.



Special courses and training for doctors, nurses, and physiotherapists can be made to cater for the needs of seniors. Polypharmacy is most commonly defined as the use of one or more medications daily by an individual. Polypharmacy is an area of concern for the elderly because of several reasons. Elderly people are at a greater risk for adverse drug reactions.



The ill effect of polypharmacy is hitting the seniors badly. Different specialists are prescribing without knowing what other physicians have prescribed. This can be stopped if the practice of the general practitioner system is introduced. BCPS and BCGP are making many family physicians who can be the first doctor for any senior citizen. General practitioners and family physicians will refer these patients to other specialists. Doctors having a degree in gerontology and family medicine can be emphasized to see the senior citizens first.



Courses on gerontology and geriatric welfare should be made mandatory for all geriatricians, caregivers, family physicians, and general practitioners working with senior citizens. Nurses interested in working for seniors must have academic, practical training in gerontology and geriatric welfare will be an added advantage. In the public health curriculum, gerontology and geriatrics can be included. The undergraduate syllabus must give wide knowledge of this topic. Shortly, preventive and palliative care will be equally important as curative treatment.



If all medical facilities can be provided under one roof in old homes can be a lot of help for one senior citizen. All old homes must have at least one geriatric specialist who can work as a general practitioner. Government can provide one ambulance for each old home. The system of treatment should be free for the poor, if anyone is affluent, he can donate to others in old homes.



Family members have to shoulder the responsibility of caregiving. They should educate themselves about an elderly person's specific needs including psycho-social, dietary, physical, mental and emotional requirements. Training for such family members not only shall reduce the burden on health caregivers but also make the seniors respected by family members, and can be a noble way of recognizing their contribution towards family and the nation. Courses on gerontology and geriatric welfare should be made mandatory for all geriatricians, and caregivers. The number of older people rising and the nuclear family concept will push the seniors to go to old homes. If all medical facilities can be provided under one roof in old homes it can be a lot of help with one senior citizen card, and all health facilities can be provided. In the next health policy, this card issue should get the top priority. This can easily be implemented by a national identification card.



Since today's young will be tomorrow's seniors the number will continue to rise with the increase in life expectancy. If this issue is given priority, seniors will not only enjoy life. They will utilize all their wisdom and expertise for building a better Bangladesh. For that healthy ageing, we must come up with a senior-friendly health policy.

Dr. Zubair Khaled Huq, Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist













