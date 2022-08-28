Video
Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 12:22 PM
Home Countryside

Farmers busy taking care of Aman fields in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

The photo shows some farmers transplanting Aman paddy saplings in Tanore Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Aug 27: Rearing activities of transplanted Aman (T-Aman) are going on in full swing in Tanore Upazila of the district.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of farmers said, with the hope of getting good yield and fair price, they are investing their all possible efforts to ensure proper growth of their T-Aman plants and check any pest attack.
Official sources said, they are passing busy time in tending their T-Aman fields.
Tanore Upazila Agricultural Officer Saifullah Ahmed confirmed the field-wise busyness of T-Aman growers, He said, this year, farmers have cultivated T-Aman in 24,447 hectares of land in two municipalities and seven unions.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), farmers in the upazila are still facing no irrigation shortage for adequate rainfall.
Nirob, a farmer of Tanore, said, he brought six bighas of land under T-Aman, and his fields are getting enough rain water.
Mozammel Haque, another farmer of Kachua Village, said, they are hoping better yield of T-Aman. T-Aman farming requires less cost than other crops, he added.
Farmers will get their expected yield if weather remains favourable till the harvesting, DAE sources said.



