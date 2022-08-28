Video
Sunday, 28 August, 2022
Home Countryside

Three fined on different charges

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Our Correspondents

Three traders have been fined on different charges in three districts- Bogura, Kushtia and Pabna, in three days.
BOGURA: The district administration and Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) on Thursday fined a factory owner Tk 2.5 lakh in Sonatala Upazila for illegally producing various products.
A team led by Executive Magistrate Amir Salman Roni conducted the mobile court in M/S Salek Food & Chemical Industries Limited and fined its owner for producing various products, including hand sanitizer, shampoo and mosquito coil without the approval of BSTI.
KUSHTIA: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined a trader Tk 45,000 in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday for selling fertilizers at higher prices.
A team of District DNCRP led by its Assistant Director Suchandan Mandol, conducted a drive at Messrs RS Enterprise at Ailchara Bazar in the afternoon and fined the amount to its owner Saidul Islam.
Suchandan Mandol said the trader was selling urea fertilizer at Tk 26 per kg instead of Tk 22. Besides, MOP was being sold at Tk 30, DAP Tk 18 and TSP Tk 35 instead of Tk 15, 16 and 22 respectively at the shop.
PABNA: A mobile court in the district on Tuesday fined a medicine factory Tk 1 lakh for its illegal production of drugs.
The fined factory owner is Shariful Islam, owner of Rebirth Unani Drugs Laboratories, a resident of the Abdul Hamid road area in the district town.
Executive Magistrate Mohammad Abul Hasnat said on information, a mobile court conducted a drive in the factory of Shariful in the town at around 4:30pm.
The mobile court later fined Shariful Tk 1 lakh and one month of imprisonment for illegally producing medicine.


