5 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Five people including three teenage boys and a young woman have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Khulna and Kurigram, in two days.

CHATTOGRAM: A college student was killed in a road accident in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam Noyon, 19, a resident of the upazila. He was a student of Nizampur Government College.

It was learnt that a speedy covered van hit Noyon's bicycle on the Baryarhat-Karerhat road in Chinkirhat area in the afternoon, leaving him dead on spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer vehicle but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Sub-Inspector of Zorargonj Police Station (PS) Baten confirmed the incident.

KHAGRACHHARI: A woman was killed after being crushed by a truck in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ruma Akter, 22, wife of Md Abdullah, a resident of Puran Bazar area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Matiranga PS Mohammad Ali said a stone-laden truck crushed Ruma in Ambagan area in the morning when she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

FULTALA, KHULNA: Two teenage boys have been killed in a road accident in Fultala Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Tazdikur Rahman Saad, 18, a resident of Taltala area, and Raj Sheikh, 16, a resident of Begunbaria Village in the upazila.

Fultala PS OC Ilias Hossain said Saad and Raj were going toward Taltala riding by a motorcycle at around 6:30 pm. At that time, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Raripara area, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered their bodies from the scene and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

KURIGRAM: An auto-rickshaw driver, who was injured in a road accident in Rajarhat Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Aiyub Ali, 50, a resident of Khuniatari Village under Chakir Pasha Union in Rajarhat Upazila.

Police and local sources said a Kurigram-bound private car and a Rajarhat-bound auto-rickshaw were collided head-on in front of Old Shuveccha Coaching Centre on the Kurigram-Rajarhat road on Wednesday evening, which left the auto-rickshaw driver and its two passengers seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kurigram General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Aiyub Ali to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Aiyub Ali succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment there.

Rajarhat PS OC Raju Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.











