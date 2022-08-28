Video
Home Countryside

Two found dead in Laxmipur, Nilphamari

Published : Sunday, 28 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Our Correspondents

Two people including a young woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Nilphamari, on Friday and Saturday.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the body of a young woman from a house in Dakshin Denayetpur area of Raipur Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Panna Akter Moni, 25, daughter of Kajiuddin Hawlader, a resident of Charpata Village.
Police sources said locals spotted body of Panna Akter Moni hanging from a ceiling fan in her room in the house at around 9 am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered her body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipur Police Station (PS) Shipan Barua confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
NILPHAMARI: The body of a youth was recovered from an irrigation pump room in Domar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased could be known immediately.
Police and local sources said a farmer smelt a bad odour while he was working at a paddy field in Barorauta Majhapara area of the upazila in the afternoon.
After a search, the farmer and the local people found the body at the irrigation pump room and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
Domar PS OC Mahmud Un Nabi said a special unit of Detective Branch (DB) of police are investigating the matter.


