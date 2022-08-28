Six people murdered in six districts

Six men have been murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Naogaon, Natore, Sunamganj, Bogura, Rangamati and Narsingdi, in recent times.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A man was killed and six others were injured in a clash over previous enmity in Manda Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The incident took place in Deluabari Bazar of the upazila at around 9pm.

The deceased was identified as Atiqur Rahman, 35, son of Mozahar Ali, a resident of Hazi Gobindapur Village in the upazila.

The injured persons are: Ainul Haque, 50, son of Abdur Rahman, Jillur Rahman, 38, son of Akkas Ali, and Firoz Hossain, 28, son of Mostafa Kamal, residents of Hazi Gobindapur Village; Mehedi Hasan, 25, son of Abdul Majid of Deluabari Village; Moazzem Hossain, 28, son of Moksed Ali of Char Manik Village; and Anwar Hossain, 27, son of Nazir Uddin of Kushumba Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said two groups of villagers were locked in a clash over previous enmity in Delduabari Bazar at around 9pm, which left seven people injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Manda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Atiqur Rahman dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Tasnim Hossain Arif confirmed the death.

The physician also said of the injured, Ainul Haque and Mehedi Hasan were shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought in to Manda Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

NATORE: A man was murdered by his friend in the district town on Thursday.

The incident took place in a hotel in Mallickhati Eidgaha Field area in the town at around 11am.

The deceased was identified as Shayon Mondol, son of Delu Mondol, a resident of the area.

Hasina Begum, owner of the hotel, said Alif Hossain, son of Babu of the same area, and Shayon came to her hotel to take breakfast at around 11 am.

At that time, an altercation took place in between them over sharing bills of the breakfast.

At one stage of the altercation, Alif hit Shayon with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Critically injured Shayon was rescued, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Alif managed to flee the scene soon after the incident.

Natore Sadar PS OC Nasim Ahmed confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused and necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

SUNAMGANJ: A farmer was beaten to death allegedly by his neighbour in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 52, son of late Sujan Ali, a resident of Naodhar Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Kashem along with his associates of the same area allegedly started punching Saiful in the morning over a feud of setting a Chhai, a locally made fishing tool, on Saiful's land, leaving him unconscious.

Saiful was rescued in critical condition and taken to Dharmapasha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Dharmapasha PS OC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding taht legal steps would be taken following a written complaint from the deceased's family members.

BOGURA: A man was beaten to death by his elder brother in Gabtali Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in Sonarai Madhyapara Village of the upazila at around 11pm.

The deceased was identified as Thanda Mia, 50, son of Korban Ali, a resident of the area.

Gabtali Model PS OC Sirajul Islam said a quarrel took place in between Thanda Mia's elder brother Nuru Mia and Nuru's wife Majeda Begum at night.

As Thanda Mia tried to spot the quarrel, his elder brother beat him up out of anger, leaving him seriously injured. Injured Thanda Mia died soon after the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Filing of a murder case with Gabtali Model PS is underway in this connection.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused, the OC added.

RANGAMATI: A man was killed in a gunfight in between two groups of Jana Sanhati Samity (JSS) and United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) in the district on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in Kattali area at Langdu in the district at around 8pm.

The deceased was identified as Shyamol Chakma, 45, a member of the UPDF.

UPDF Spokesman Angya Marma confirmed the incident.

He said a group of JSS attacked some members of the UPDF in Chhoto Kattali area at night, and shot Shyamon Chakma to death.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Sadhan Kumar Chakma said he heard about the gunfight but do not anything about the killing.

A team of Bangladesh Army will visit the scene soon, the UP member added.

Langdu PS OC Md Sanzid Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

NARSINGDI: A man was allegedly hacked to death by his friend in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Abul Kalam Azad, 35, son of Abdus Sattar, was a resident of Thekerkanda area under Gotashia Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abul Kalam Azad and Billal Hossain, 38, son of Riaz Uddin of Gotashia area, were friends. Both of them used to work as carpenters.

However, Billal invited Abul Kalam to his home on Sunday noon.

Later on, the two had been locked into an altercation over trivial issues.

Following this, Billal hacked Abul Kalam with a sharp weapon at around 9pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, locals caught Billal and handed over him to police.

Monohardi PS OC Md Farid Uddin confirmed the incident.







